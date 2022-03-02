Carriere man dies in ATV collision

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

A Carriere man died in one vehicle collision that occurred Monday night.

Maj. Marc Ogden said deputies were called at about 10 p.m. on Monday to a location along White Chapel Road where they found an overturned ATV. Investigation into the incident determined the vehicle was being operated by 29-year-old Tyler Scott Murphy of Carriere at the time of the collision, who was found at the scene unresponsive.

No other vehicles were involved, Ogden said.

EMS personnel with AAA Ambulance arrived to render aid and later pronounced Murphy as deceased on the scene, Ogden said.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor in the incident, Ogden said.

