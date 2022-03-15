Bomb threat at Picayune Junior High was hoax

A threat of a bomb at Picayune Junior High called in to dispatch Tuesday morning turned out to be a false alarm.

Picayune Police Department Assistant Chief James Bolton said the call was made to dispatch at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, concerning the possible presence of a bomb on that campus.

Officers with the department and firefighters from the Picayune Fire Department responded and searched the school while the children and staff were taken to a secure location off campus, Bolton said.

The search of the building did not find any devices and was complete by about 12:30 that afternoon. After the campus was determined to be safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the campus.

Botlon said an investigation is ongoing to determine who is responsible for making the threat. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (601) 798-4682.