Operation Happy Valentines nets 30 suspects

Monday morning about 30 county residents awoke to proof that law enforcement within Pearl River County cares about the community by arresting them for various offenses, many of which were drug related.

Sheriff David Allison and Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the year long operation culminated in 30 arrests early on Valentines Day morning when several teams comprised of personnel from both departments along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, 15th Judicial Drug Intervention Court and the Mississippi Department of Corrections. To help with the extra radio traffic and booking, more dispatchers and jailers were on staff during the operation, Allison said.

During that operation search warrants were served at two locations where a number of suspects were arrested, 1219 Fern Dr., and 1315 Ausborn Rd. Teams also served several other warrants at locations in the north end of the county.

While serving the warrant at Fern Street, several suspects were taken into custody, including Ruby Nell Smith, 71, 1219 Fern Dr., for three counts of conspiracy and three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance; Joe Aaron McDonald, 47, 1219 Fern Dr., for three counts of conspiracy and three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance; Jaheim Omarion Smith, 19, 1219 Fern Dr., for possession of marijuana and Leotis Smith, 23, 1219 Fern Dr., for possession of paraphernalia, domestic violence and possession of marijuana.

At the home on Ausborn Road, law enforcement personnel arrested Stephen Christopher McDonald, 46, 1315 Ausborn Rd., and Lillie Terrell McDonald, 45, 1315 Ausborn Rd., for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

While looking for suspects at a home at 253 Tee Rd., the team spoke with Michael Joseph O’Neill, 51, of 253 Tee Rd. While speaking with him the team determined he was in possession of a gram of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, leading to his arrest for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and controlled substance violation. While at his home, the team found two more people at that location, Margaret Nicole Hickman, 37, 1573 Old Highway 26, Perkinston who was determined to have a warrant out for her arrest for a drug court violation and Floyd Tyrone Webb, 28, of 1032 Magnolia Rd., Lumberton who was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

While looking for suspects a team stopped at the home of Jacob Kenney, 30, of 474 Salem Rd., and arrested him for probation violation. At that location, law enforcement officials also arrested, Paris Hawkins 30, 905 Clover Circle for possession of paraphernalia; Jerry Antony Marshall, 63, 474 Salem Rd., for possession of paraphernalia; and Theresa Dianne Wells, 47, 66 Ruston Rd., Carriere for possession of paraphernalia.

Arrested in various parts of county were:

Tiffany Bond, 34, 1553 Section Line Road, for sale of a controlled substance; James Bond, 58, 1553 Section Line Rd., for sale of a controlled substance; Christopher Jenkins, 28, 36 Hascienda Lane, Poplarville, for simple assault; Andre Johnson, 58, 927 East Canal St., for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute indictment; Stanley Harold Johnson, 56, of 6066 E. Holmes St., Bay St. Louis, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; Ashley Nichole Jordan, 36, 1208 Pinewood Dr., for contempt of court; Madyson Alexis Mitchell, 24, of 32 Don Millis Rd., for malicious mischief and stalking; Sunni Krista Mitchell, 44, of 34 Don Millis Rd., for a contempt of court warrant; Lisa Rochelle Jenkins, 46, of 316 Moody St., Lot A for contempt of court;

Charles Edward Kellar, 44, of 61 Redwood Dr. for domestic violence; Channen Talley Powell, 31, of 731 Beach Rd., Poplarville for foreign fugitive warrant; Clayton Obrien Hodge, 42, of 440 Sam Smith Rd., Poplarville for possession of a controlled substance; Russell Matthew Ladner, 42, of 327 Barth Rd., Poplarville for possession of a controlled substance; Joshua Adam Whitfield, 41, of 125 Velma Jones Rd., Poplarville for no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court; Emily Cetadol, 42, of 365 John Amaker Rd., Poplarville for two counts of controlled substance violations; Tyler Lee Smith, 33, of 151 Pinewoods Rd., Poplarville for probation violation; and Billy Charles Emery High, 32, of 38 Hascienda Lane, Apt. LT 16, Poplarville for failure to register as a sex offender, residing within 1,500 feet of a school, domestic violence and probation violation.

Allison and Quave said the success of the operation was due in part to tips provided by the community. While it may appear to take a long time to see results from those tips, both administrators assure the public they are looking into them.

“We want convictions, not just arrests,” Quave said. “We ask that people continue to call with tips, because we are actively following up.”

Allison and Quave said they would like to thank all of the agencies that played a part in this operation and the extra patrol personnel who filled in the gaps while teams picked up suspects.