Man dies 10 days after being hit by vehicle along West Union Road

A Picayune man died about 10 days after being hit by a vehicle after running out of gas along West Union Road.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said that the incident occurred on Jan. 13, at about 6 p.m. At that time, 56-year-old Charles Troglen of Picayune ran out of gas on West Union Road between the intersections of Sycamore Road and Ceasar Road.

Seeing a driver in need, another vehicle stopped to render aid and help get gas for Troglen’s vehicle, but when the vehicle pulled out on to the road it struck the vehicle and then Troglen, who was on foot, causing severe injuries to Troglen, Ogden said.

Troglen was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away 10 days later on Jan. 23.

Ogden said that so far drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision.