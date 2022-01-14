Donations sent from Picayune to Kentucky tornado victims

In the wake of the damage caused in Kentucky and surrounding areas by a tornado in December, community members in Picayune donated a truck load of supplies to provide assistance.

From Dec. 13, until the 28th supplies were collected at the Picayune Police Department and Fire Department.

By then end of the effort, enough supplies to fill a 15 foot U-Haul were gathered and transported to those in need within Marshall County, Kentucky.

That trip was made on Wednesday, Jan. 13, by members of the fire and police departments.

Supplies gathered included diapers, wipes, food, toiletries, paper towels, pillows, and cleaning supplies.

Public Safety Director Fred McDonald said the supplies sent to the Kentucky County were requested by representatives of that county after he made contact. McDonald said he wanted to ensure those residents received supplies they could use.

“These supplies will fill the needs that they identified,” McDonald said.