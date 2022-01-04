Crime Stoppers Tip locates Picayune man wanted for felony aggravated assault

A Picayune man was arrested in Neshoba County recently after a tip was provided to Crime Stoppers.

Capt. Rhonda Johnson with the Picayune Police Department said she got a call from Crime Stoppers last week that someone had identified Chanse Michael Maher, 37, as living in Philadelphia, Mississippi, who had an outstanding warrant with the local law enforcement agency.

Johnson said the warrant for his arrest was issued back in August of 2021 for the offense of felony aggravated domestic violence. She added that Maher had moved from his home in the Westchester subdivision prior to the warrant being served.

After Johnson confirmed there was still a warrant for his arrest, law enforcement personnel in Neshoba County took him into custody.

“With Crime Stoppers help, we were able to locate him,” Johnson said.