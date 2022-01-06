Arrest made in Dec. 23 homicide in Picayune

A suspect has been identified and arrested out-of-state for the Dec. 23 homicide of 23-year-old Anna Marie McNeese.

According to a departmental release, the suspect in the case has been identified as 30-year-old Paige Denise Allen, of Chalmette, La., who was arrested Wednesday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia on a warrant issued in relation to the case.

Allen is being held in Camden County until her extradition to Picayune.

