Arrest made in Dec. 23 homicide in Picayune

Published 8:09 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

A suspect has been identified and arrested out-of-state for the Dec. 23 homicide of 23-year-old Anna Marie McNeese.

According to a departmental release, the suspect in the case has been identified as 30-year-old Paige Denise Allen, of Chalmette, La., who was arrested Wednesday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia on a warrant issued in relation to the case.

Allen is being held in Camden County until her extradition to Picayune.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

