City of Picayune starting relief drive effort to assist tornado victims

While still in the planning stages, officials with the city of Picayune are kicking off a relief drive in an effort to gather supplies for one area affected by the major tornado that struck several states on Sunday.

Building off the needs felt after Hurricane Katrina, and knowing that smaller towns typically get less aid when a disaster strikes, Public Safety Commissioner Fred McDonald III said leaders in the city of Picayune met earlier this week to discuss what this area can do to help those affected by the major tornado that struck Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois and other surrounding areas.

Currently those personnel are searching for a smaller town that has needs, and will then work to identify what those needs are.

McDonald did say that certain items are always needed after a disaster, such as baby items that include diapers, baby food and wipes. Other items that are always in need include non perishable food and can openers. McDonald suggested residents think back to Hurricane Katrina or some other disaster situation they may have personally experienced to determine what was most needed when considering donations.

McDonald said that he has been in conversations with representatives in areas that have needs as a result of the storm, but a final decision on which area to help is still in the works.

When the city officials decide on one specific area to help, a large scale relief drive will be held to collect donations from the community that will be brought to assist the residents affected by the storm, possibly the week after Christmas.

More information will be forthcoming concerning the town or city that Picayune will provide assistance to, so residents are asked to hold off on purchasing donations at this time.