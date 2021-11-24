Poplarville Christmas parade set

Poplarville residents will want to save the evening of Dec. 3 for this year’s Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will be held that day at 5 p.m. and will take the usual route, which begins at Poplarville High School and heads down Main Street until turning left onto West Larkin Street and ending at the Ramey’s parking lot, said Chamber Board member Rikki Hardy.

Applications are still being accepted for participants. The cost to register a vehicle or float is $20 until Nov. 28, after that date the fee will be $30 until Dec. 2. Golf carts can also be registered for that amount.

Those who want to register a horse or motorcycle can do so for $3 per horse or motorcycle.

As with previous events, the real Santa Claus will be riding atop a Poplarville Fire Department truck, so participants are asked not to dress as the festively clad gift giver. All participants who wish to play music are asked to keep the selection to family friendly Christmas music.

Applications can be picked up at the Radio Shack in Poplarville, located at 431 South Main Street. For more information, call 601-436-2631.