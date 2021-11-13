Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department working illegal sale of vapes

Published 9:42 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Jeremy Pittari

About six businesses were investigated Friday night in a joint operation between the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Friday night in relation to the alleged illegal sale of vapes at convenience stores.

Sheriff David Allison the investigation involves about six businesses and two homes between Picayune and Poplarville. Several people are currently in custody.

Those areas are currently roped off while the investigation continues. Allison said that more information will be released as the investigation continues.

More News

Maroon Tide advances to round two of playoffs

Bulldogs bust 100-point barrier

Pearl River blows by Snead State

Pearl River men pass first road test with convincing rout

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar