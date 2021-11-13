Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department working illegal sale of vapes
Published 9:42 pm Friday, November 12, 2021
About six businesses were investigated Friday night in a joint operation between the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Friday night in relation to the alleged illegal sale of vapes at convenience stores.
Sheriff David Allison the investigation involves about six businesses and two homes between Picayune and Poplarville. Several people are currently in custody.
Those areas are currently roped off while the investigation continues. Allison said that more information will be released as the investigation continues.