Disaster assistance for Hurricane Ida available

During Monday’s meeting, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors were informed that disaster assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ida is now available.

Pearl River County residents can now apply for disaster assistance due to damage sustained during Hurricane Ida through the Small Business Administration and FEMA.

Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said the declaration was made over the weekend by FEMA. Additionally the Small Business Administration has set up a temporary office in Poplarville at the saferoom next to the Fairgrounds.

While the SBA is offering assistance in the form of loans to individuals and small businesses, FEMA will be offering assistance with short and long term housing. Manley said that Jameye Martin with Manna Ministries is also working with FEMA to help those who suffered roof damage get that damage repaired.

In other business, District II Supervisor Malcolm Perry said that he has received questions from the community about when the new playground equipment for the McNeill Walking Track will be installed. County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said the playground equipment, which is made of plastic, was ordered 6 months ago, but has yet to arrive.

In relation to the Mars property District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday has been discussing for the few months, he had an update due to his discussions with Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Holliday said that the agency is agreeable to allowing the installation of equestrian and walking trails.

Ever since the county moved to a countywide dispatch center in Chimney Square, there have been some instances of people having trouble getting through when calling 911, said Carey Meitzler. To alleviate that problem, he requested two more administration lines at the center, bringing the total up to six. When he was asked about the possibility of being able to switch Chimney Square’s Internet connection to Coast Connect, Meitzler said that it’s not a possibility right now because that facility is served by Mississippi Power Company. He said there is a possibility Coast Electric Power Association, the company that provides Coast Connect, could work out an agreement with Mississippi Power Company, but it has not been established at this time.

However, the jail and County Barn in Millard will be switched over to Coast Connect.