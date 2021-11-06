City Council approves motion to amend debris removal contract

Picayune’s City Council approved motion to amend debris removal contract with John C. Lee due to an unexpected amount of debris being collected.

Public Works Director Eric Morris said the need for the amendment was due to the large amount of debris that needed to be collected after Hurricane Ida, which turned out to be a lot more than he expected.

Previously, the debris was shredded and the wood chips used in various parks, but Morris said the shredding machine has since been sent back and the remaining debris will need to be brought to Millard for disposal at Central Landfill.

Wood chips still remain from the first collection, which Morris said will be used as compost or repurposed into landscaping in the future.

City Manager Freddy Dreannan said the new contract will now have a do not exceed expense of $875,000. The previous do not exceed amount was for $245,000 for the contractor and $100,000 for the company overseeing the project, according to previous coverage.

In other business, Economic Development Director Lindsay Ward informed the Council that she plans to submit the recently completed alley project, called Canal Place, along East Canal for consideration to receive an award for community development.

If the project wins, it could open the city up to receive more funding for similar projects.

Code Enforcement Officer Tom Milar, who is also a member of the Board for Picayune Main Street Inc., reminded the Council that 30,000 people are expected to come through Picayune as a result of the bi-annual Street Festival, set for this Saturday and Sunday.