The First donates to Early Head Start

A donation of $100,000 was provided to the Picayune School District’s Early Head Start program during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Whitney Bowen with The First bank in Picayune, presented the check to Dr. Pamela Thomas, who is the director of the Early Head Start program in the Picayune School District.

Thomas said the money will go a long way in supporting operation of the program.

According to previous coverage, donations such as these from local businesses and individuals are key to helping the program be successful.

The Board also approved a motion to accept an “ST Math: Year V” grant from the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation totaling $4,100. According to information provided by the Board about the grant, the funds will be used to “purchase programs which will allow the students to show tremendous growth in math scores.”