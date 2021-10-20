Register now for the Witches Ride in Poplarville

The night before Halloween, the Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the inaugural Witches Ride.

Chamber Board member Rikki Hardy said the event was based on the recent passage of a law by the Poplarville Board of Aldermen that allows golf carts on certain city streets. It will be held on Oct. 30, with lineup of participants and golf carts starting at 3:30 p.m., and the parade set to roll at 4 p.m. The parade is expected to last about an hour.

Now that golf carts are legal in the city, this event will feature golf carts driven by people dressed as witches or warlocks.

Hardy said the parade will start at the CrossFit business in the heart of downtown Poplarville, go down to the intersection of Main Street and then head back to the starting point.

Any golf cart that is registered with the city can be entered in the parade. Or, participants can walk, ride a bicycle. No matter the preferred method of transportation, the cost to enter the parade is $5 per person.

Hardy said that all participants are asked to dress as a witch or warlock and to have candy to throw during the parade. Beads will also be allowed as throws so long as candy is included.

Applications for the parade can be found online at https://form.jotform.com/212787370291056?fbclid=IwAR2XgA5zi-t-jDAjVu_9d7alTDHWx_2iwy0Hi3JA4JnNPrvMonRZ2JVM81Y.

If someone has a golf cart that is not registered with the city, they can purchase a day pass from City Hall for $20.

All carts need to be operated by licensed drivers, and all participants need to be 16 or older.

Political decor and advertising will not be permitted.

Prizes will be awarded for best golf cart, best costume, best hat and best overall.