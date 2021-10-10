Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association Recognized Twice at National MHI Event

The Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) was announced as the winner of two highly coveted awards on October 5, at the national Manufactured Housing Institute’s annual event. Jennifer Hall, Executive Director of MMHA, received the State Association Executive of the Year Award. This peer award was selected by the manufactured housing state association executives. Lorie Hanson, Director of Communications at MMHA, received the Jim Moore Excellence in Communications Award. Mrs. Hanson was selected for this award by the Manufactured Housing Executives Council (MHEC).

The awards were presented to Jennifer and Lorie at the Manufactured Housing Institutes Annual meeting in Estancia La Jolla in California for their outstanding efforts in the Manufactured Housing Industry.

Executive Director, Jennifer Hall, has been a pillar in the manufactured housing industry for over 25 years. She is an avid advocate at the MS Capital for the industry and for obtainable, quality housing for all Mississippians. The State Association Executive of the Year Award honors all that Mrs. Hall has done for the Manufactured Housing Industry.

Lorie Hanson MMHA’s Director of Communications has been in the marketing industry for the past 10 years. Mrs. Hanson received her award for spearheading an innovative PR campaign to promote the manufactured housing industry in the State of Mississippi. The Jim Moore Excellence in Communications Award recognizing MMHA’s successful marketing efforts and telling Manufactured Housing’s story.