Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces September Transfer to the State

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its September transfer of $11,243,551.36 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $33,147,268.74.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.