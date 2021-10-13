MBI asking for help to locate missing Georgetown woman

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Jeremy Pittari

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Deborah Hardy Barnes of Georgetown, MS, in Copiah County.

She is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray and black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in Copiah County, wearing a black and white dress.

Deborah Hardy Barnes is believed to be in a 2003 white Toyota Camry traveling north.

Family members say Deborah Hardy Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deborah Hardy Barnes, contact Copiah County Sheriff Office at 601-894-3011.

See attached photo.

More News

Laura Seals, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

PRCC Lunch and Learn focuses on Economic Development

Arboretum to bring back open mic night

Poplarville High Biology teachers recognized for placing third in state tests

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar