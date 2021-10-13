MBI asking for help to locate missing Georgetown woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Deborah Hardy Barnes of Georgetown, MS, in Copiah County.

She is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray and black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in Copiah County, wearing a black and white dress.

Deborah Hardy Barnes is believed to be in a 2003 white Toyota Camry traveling north.

Family members say Deborah Hardy Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deborah Hardy Barnes, contact Copiah County Sheriff Office at 601-894-3011.

See attached photo.