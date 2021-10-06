Louisiana woman dies in two vehicle collision in Jackson County

On Monday, October 4, 2021, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 46-year-old Johnathan West Lovejoy of New Albany, MS, was traveling north on Highway 613. A 1969 Chevrolet Nova driven by 66-year-old Patricia P. Broussard of Kentwood, LA, was traveling south on Highway 613. The Silverado crossed the centerline where the two vehicles collided.

Patricia P. Broussard received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Gerald W. Broussard, a 68-year-old of Kentwood, LA, a passenger in the Nova, received critical injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. Johnathan Lovejoy received minor injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.