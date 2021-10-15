City of Picayune to officially recognize Halloween on Oct. 30, but still up to families to decide when to trick or treat

With Halloween falling on a Sunday, discussion was had during Tuesday’s special call meeting if the city should officially recognize that holiday on the day prior so children would not be out trick or treating on a school night.

Additional consideration about moving trick or treating to Saturday was based on the fact that the city plans to hold a Trick or Treat Trail at Crosby Commons the Saturday before Halloween.

Councilor Anna Turnage said she has received comments from residents in the Millbrook and Woods subdivisions concerning when police presence would be out for trick or treating. She said that while some areas want to hold their door to door trick or treating the day of the event at Crosby Commons, others want to hold it on Halloween night.

Assistant Chief James Bolton said that most trick or treating traffic can be found at the two subdivisions Turnage mentioned. However, the event at Crosby Commons has helped to lessen the traffic at subdivisions.

Mayor Jim Luke said he preferred recognizing trick or treating the day of the city’s event, Saturday. Councilor Frank Ford then pointed out that the city can’t tell people they can’t go trick or treating on the official day of the holiday this year.

Eventually the Council approved a motion to recognize the day on Saturday, but leave the ultimate decision on when to go trick or treating up to each family.

After that motion was approved City Manager Freddy Drennan requested that Bolton ensure there is a police presence in the city both nights.

“I got you covered,” Bolton said.

The Trick or Treat Trail at Crosby Commons will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.