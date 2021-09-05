Former correctional employee sentenced for sexual contact with inmate

Obrad, of Granville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.