Economic Development District helping with Leadership Program

During the most recent meeting of the Pearl River County Economic Development District, board members heard about Lindsay Ward’s involvement in the revived Leadership Program and her plan to provide meals to local healthcare workers as a show of appreciation for their efforts during the pandemic.

Ward is the county’s economic development director and in that capacity she has been assisting the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce with holding it’s annual Leadership Program. During September’s class, attendees learned about the local civic infrastructure by hearing from the administration of the city of Picayune and the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors.

Ward will also assist with the next class, which will focus on economic development. During that class, set for Oct. 21, attendees will be able to tour at least two local industries to see what kind of products are being manufactured in Picayune.

During the Sept. 23 meeting, Board members approved a motion for the Economic Development District to pay for lunch for the Leadership participants on that day, to be provided by Slim’s Soda and Sandwich Shop.

She also plans to give a presentation during Pearl River Community College’s Lunch and Learn set for Oct. 5.

The Board also heard about Ward’s intention to provide meals to staff at Highland Community Hospital and the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home.

Ward said she is currently getting quotes to provide that lunch to the medical professionals. Her idea is to enlist the services of a food truck if possible.

At the end of the meeting, the Board went into executive session to discuss land development and hear an update on industry recruitment efforts.

The next meetings of the District, which are open to the public, will be held on Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. in the PRCC cafeteria, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. in the Chimney Square conference room on the second floor and on Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room on West Pearl Street in Poplarville.