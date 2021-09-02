Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night
Two contract employees working to help Coast Electric restore power Wednesday night were injured after making contact with a line.
The following statement was made by Coast Electric, “earlier this evening, two employees of a contractor crew working on Ida restoration were injured in an accident. No Coast Electric employees were injured. The accident is under investigation. The contracting company will be leading the investigation. Our prayers go out to the injured workers and their loved ones.”
