PRC School District to move to virtual learning until Aug. 27

Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to move all schools to virtual learning for the next two weeks until Aug. 27.

That suspension of in person learning will begin Monday, Aug. 16. During the meeting, Board member Mark Herring asked why the district did not make the recommendation to close schools starting Friday, Aug. 13.

Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said the staff, parents and community needed time to make accommodations.

After Herring said that he does not plan to send his children back to school on Friday, Board member Christian urge said any absences on Friday would be excused.

