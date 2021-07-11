Today is July 10, 2021

Better late than never

The late Mary Rowland Fischer of Ann Arbor, MI and Gail Steele of Hayward, CA, who passed away last year, might have chalked up some $8,000, more or less, in combined library late fees for books they checked out of local libraries 70 years ago. Back in the day, libraries would charge as much as 15 cents a day for overdo books, but late fees are a thing of the past for the most part and in both instances the librarians forgave any potential fees, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Ms. Stele’s son found her library book while cleaning out his deceased mother’s home and didn’t waste time in getting in touch with the Sonoma County Library, offering to pay a fine. The library said that it wouldn’t be necessary, that they were grateful for his thoughtful gesture. Likewise, Mrs. Fischer’s daughter, Kari Magill, mailed her mom’s book back to the Ann Arbor District Library, which confirmed there would be no fine.

**

National Piña Colada Day

If you can’t transport yourself to the beach today, this tropical cocktail can. This beverage is made with a few simple ingredients, including white rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. Nothing can make your back patio feel like a tropical escape like a piña colada can. Break out the tiny paper umbrellas, kick off your shoes, and enjoy.

Virgin Piña Colada

INGREDIENTS

1 (10-oz.) bag frozen pineapple chunks

4 large scoops of ice cream (about 1 cup)

1 c. coconut milk

1/2 c. pineapple juice

Pineapple wedge, for serving

Maraschino cherry, for serving

DIRECTIONS