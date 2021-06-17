Two people injured in shooting that occurred on June 12, investigators working to identify suspects

Two people were injured during a shooting incident that took place Saturday, June 12, just after midnight in the Ponderosa subdivision.

Picayune Police Department Assistant Chief James Bolton said the incident occurred in the 900 block of Shirley Drive and investigators are still working to identify potential suspects.

Officers responded to the area and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed on Jackson Landing Road with the hazard flashers activated. Dispatch advised those officers that the vehicle was taking a shooting victim to Highland Community Hospital.

One officer went to the hospital, while others went to the scene of the call and with assistance from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate any suspects.

Bolton said investigation into the incident shows that the victim was driving down Shirley Drive when she came upon a crowd of people in the street. As the vehicle came to a stop to wait for the road to clear, gun shots were fired, striking the 25-year-old female driver in the back and striking a 19-year-old male pedestrian in his forearm.

Both victims reached the hospital by private vehicle and were stabilized before being transferred to other area hospitals. Bolton said the female was taken by helicopter to another hospital while the male was taken to New Orleans University Medical Center for treatment of the wound on his forearm.

Bolton said the female was last listed as being in stable condition and while she is still in the hospital family report she is walking around.

The investigation shows that there were multiple shots fired from at least two shooters using two different types of ammunition. Bolton said he could not provide additional details about the incident because the investigation is ongoing, but did ask that if anyone has information about the shooting, to call the investigation division at 601-798-2594 or information can be provided anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.