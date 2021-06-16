Konya Miller recognized before retiring in July

Konya Miller, Poplarville School District’s superintendent who will be retiring at the end of this month, was recognized by the district’s Board of Trustees during Monday’s meeting.

After she was given a plaque for her years of service, Miller said that her success has been due to the support of her staff and the Board of Trustees.

As of July 1, soon to be former Poplarville High School Principal John Will will take Miller’s place as the superintendent.

Also during the meeting, the Board heard a report from Middle School of Poplarville Assistant Principal Amy Kelley concerning student goals. Kelley said that at the beginning of the school year, the staff set the following goals: reading proficiency of 45 percent, a proficiency in math of 55 percent and a science proficiency of 70 percent. So far the students have reached a proficiency of 53 percent in reading, 53 percent in math and 55 percent in science. She expects to see those rates increase.

Enrollment at the school was at 440 students, of which 417 attended classes in person while the remaining 17 were using virtual means.

During discussion of clinic health reports for the prior year at all campuses, Miller said that the number of student visits to nurses was up last year due to the pandemic.

“That shows they were instrumental in keeping the school going,” Miller said.

The District is also researching the best place to install a system of solar panels donated by Mississippi Power. Miller said the cost to the district will be minor, about $3,000. While placement of the system has not been finalized, the district is considering installing the system at the High School.

The Upper Elementary campus will soon have additional playground equipment for children with special needs. Miller said state funding from IDEA will provide $13,000 for that purpose.

In other business the Board:

— Approved a bid from Curriculum Associates of $115,809 for iReady.