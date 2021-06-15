Jacob Gonzalez Earns Second Freshman All-America Nod

Gonzalez Pulls Second Team Honors from NCBWA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jacob Gonzalez earned his second Freshman All-America honor of the 2021 season on Monday, pulling a second-team nod from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Gonzalez was previously named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team, becoming the first Rebel shortstop to earn Freshman All-American honors since Zack Cozart in 2005.

Gonzalez started every game at shortstop and led Ole Miss in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93). Gonzalez set single-season freshman records in games played, runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147), and walks (38).

Gonzalez leads the SEC in hits and runs scored for the season, ranking fourth in the nation in those categories. He leads all true freshmen nationally in both hits and runs scored.

In addition to being one of college baseball’s most dangerous hitters, Gonzalez has been phenomenal in the field, earning his way onto the SportsCenter Top 10 on multiple occasions.

Gonzalez’s freshman accolades include a nod to the SEC All-Freshman team, as well as two SEC Freshman of the Week honors.