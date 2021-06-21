Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program returns this summer, and offers space for five additional participants compared to last year.

Chamber Executive Director Terry Farr said that there are 20 spots available this year, but that means space is still limited.

The aim of the program is to educate local professionals about the opportunities available in Pearl River County and get them engaged within the community. Participants also learn about the inner workings of various sectors, such as education, healthcare and local government, at times visiting certain locales of each topic.

Each participant will also be provided with a personality profile during the program’s kickoff.

Those who are selected for the program should expect to set aside time to be able to attend every class to be eligible for graduation, but one absence will be excused so long as that absence does not occur for the kickoff retreat. Participants will also be expected to engage in 12 hours of community service and complete a class project.

Classes will be held once a month for six months and sessions are expected to last a full day. Topics for classes include social infrastructure, civic infrastructure, economic development, and education and workforce.

Locales for the classes include Highland Community Hospital, Pearl River Community College, City Hall in Picayune and the Crosby Arboretum, to name a few.

Previous graduates of the program will share their experiences and assist with holding classes, said Chamber Executive Assistant Laci Lee. Pearl River County Economic Development Director Lindsay Ward will also conduct a presentation.

Last year, a number of tours couldn’t be held due to restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, some additional tours have been added to the schedule, such as a tour of the county’s new dispatch center and a tour of the new annex to the County Courthouse in Poplarville.

Tuition for the program is $500 and includes all materials. The kickoff meeting is slated to take place on July 22, at the Henry Smith House, with classes beginning on Aug. 12 and then being held once a month thereafter.

The deadline to submit an application is July 8, 2021. Applications can be obtained by contacting the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-798-3122.