Bobby William Bond

June 5, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Bobby William Bond, age 65, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 7:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bobby William Bond was suddenly called into eternal life on June 5th. As a lifelong resident of Picayune, Bobby made numerous impacts on the community for the 65 years of his life.

The youngest son of Nellie Mae and Elmer Allen Bond, Bobby made his debut on May 30th, 1956. Bobby was a lifelong football fanatic, sporting number 53 as an Offensive Lineman on the PMHS Maroon Tide Varsity Football Team during his high school years. It was also during this time that he met Suzette Saunders, his high school sweetheart. It was love at first sight and the two were married May 24, 1975.

Bobby devoted his life to being a provider to his loved ones. While Bobby was a dedicated HVAC technician for many large corporations for over 40 years, he is perhaps best known for being the founder and operator of Bond A/C and Refrigeration. Bobby provided his trusted air conditioning repair services to residents and businesses alike across Pearl River County. Working full-time and running his own business was no easy task, but Bobby did this without any hesitation to care for his wife and two daughters to the best of his ability.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Allen Bond and Nellie Mae Merriman Bond. He has also been reunited with his wife of 45 years, Suzette Saunders Bond.

Bobby Bond is survived by his two devoted daughters, Brittany Suzette Bond and Brandi Saunders Bond of Picayune; his older brother Ronnie (Michele) Bond of Picayune; and his beloved German Sheppard, Sawyer.

The family requests that Cotton Blossom Florals of Picayune is used for floral arrangements.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.