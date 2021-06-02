Aldermen tackle routine matters

During Tuesday’s meeting of Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen, several routine matters were approved during a brief meeting.

City Clerk Jane O’neal said the meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

During the meeting, the Board approved a motion to make the final payment to Mitchco Construction Inc., totaling $34,745, for work conducted on phase 3 of the City Square Park project.

A payment totaling $416 to Landry, Lewis and Germany Architects Pa., was also approved for the same project.

The Board also approved a request from Hester Henry for a one year permit concerning a mobile home located at 132 N. Hughes St. O’Neal said due to the city’s current moratorium on mobile homes, that request must be made annually.

Two bids for lawn maintenance at two city cemeteries were also approved. Both bids came from Walter McGinty. At City Cemetery, the city will pay him $350 per visit per month in the summer and $175 per month per visit in the winter. At Forest Lawn Cemetery, the city will pay him $200 per month per visit in the summer and $150 per month per visit in the winter. O’Neal said the bid was worded that way in case the public works director needs an additional cut during a month.

Two requests for one leak and one account adjustment from Alexis Flurry and Patricia Fairley respectively were removed from the agenda because they did not meet the city’s requirement of providing receipts prior to the meeting.

O’Neal said the city will hold a swearing in ceremony for the incoming Board of Aldermen and mayor on July 1, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

A general election, set for June 8 in other cities across the state, will not be held in Poplarville. O’Neal said the election commission dispensed with that election since the mayor’s race was decided in the runoff between Heather Holliday and Louise Smith, where Smith came out with more votes.

Additionally, since incumbent Alderman Russell withdrew his name from the ballot on the April 6 election day, only five candidates for Alderman remain, effectively negating a need for an election. Those remaining candidates are Byron Wells, Daniel Brown, Bobby Nestle and Ann Gendusa Smith who ran as Republicans and Kevin Tillman who ran as a Democrat.

The next Aldermen meeting will be held June 15, at 5 p.m. in City Hall.