Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

Two new murals in Highland Community Hospital’s Labor and Delivery waiting room will make for a great photo opportunity for families who deliver their newest addition there.

The murals were designed and painted by Kym Garraway, and took about two days to complete.

Chief Nursing Officer Suzanne Wilson said the idea to have the murals commissioned came about during meetings where staff expressed interest in promoting the services offered at Highland Community Hospital to the community.

While brainstorming on those ideas, the theme of wings was suggested, which turned into the stork. Now a large gender neutral stork, named Sunnie, adorns the waiting area of that waiting room. On the other side of the room, Garraway designed foundation wall that features a large tree that will provide a space for leaves proud families can purchase. In those leaves, the family can request their child’s name and date of birth be added for a nominal fee, which will stay on the foundation wall indefinitely. Proceeds from those sales will go toward a foundation that will provide educational services for nurses in the labor and delivery ward so mothers and their babies continue to get the best possible care, Wilson said.

Garraway added some depictions of animals to the base of the tree, such as an opossum, raccoon and rabbit, which can also be modified to include a child’s birthday and name for a slightly higher donation to the foundation.

While thinking about how to effectively paint the murals, Garraway said she wanted to use colors that matched the room while not using colors that are considered one gender or the other.

Additional animals will be added to the foundation wall in future visits by Garraway. She said she will come back to the hospital on a quarterly basis to paint the names and birthdates purchased by parents. She said she will also take requests for specific animals.

Wilson said the murals will act as a place for families to take a photo of their newest addition before checking out of the hospital.