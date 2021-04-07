Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021
Results so far are included below. They will be updated as the night progresses. So far only results from Precinct 3 are included
Mayoral candidates.
Leaverne Guy :
Jim Luke : 63
Tammy Valente : 46
Council Precinct 3
Jan Miller Stevens : 92
David Smith :
You Might Like
Alderman Russell Miller pulls out of election on Election Day
Alderman Russell Miller withdrew his candidacy for reelection Tuesday, which leaves only five candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen. Miller... read more