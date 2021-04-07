April 6, 2021

Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Results so far are included below. They will be updated as the night progresses. So far only results from Precinct 3 are included

Mayoral candidates.

Leaverne Guy :

Jim Luke : 63

Tammy Valente : 46

Council Precinct 3

Jan Miller Stevens : 92

David Smith :

