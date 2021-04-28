Smith wins runoff for Poplarville mayor

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary runoff election show that Louise Smith has beaten Heather Holliday for mayor of Poplarville.

City Clerk Jane O’Neal said that Louise Smith received 206 votes to Heather Holliday’s 163 votes. There are just a bit more than 1,200 registered voters in the city of Poplarville.

O’Neal said there are two outstanding affidavit ballots left to count, one of which was due to improper identification. She said that voter has five days to provide proper proof of identification.