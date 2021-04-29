Library in Picayune to hold clearance book sale

A clearance book sale will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library.

Pearl River County Library System Director Carol Phares said the book sale will be held to make room for more donations and funds raised will be used to purchase books.

Currently the library has been unable to accept donations of books because a book sale initially planned for last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Phares said donations will be accepted again starting next week.

This weekend’s book sale will include a variety of books from just about every genre. Hours for the sale will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 1, and 2 to 5 p.m. on May 2. To ensure social distancing, the staff will limit the number of people allowed in the facility at a time, Phares said. All books in the sale can be purchased for .50 cents each.

In other news, Phares said the library has returned to normal operating hours of Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 pm., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The meeting room is also available for small groups who want to rent the space for meetings or events and computers are also available for use. They have been spaced out to accommodate social distancing.

This year the summer reading program will be held again, but will be done so virtually, Phares said.