FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department need public’s help identifying a bank robber

JACKSON, MISS. – The FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual who robbed a Jackson BancorpSouth Bank Branch located at 1451 Canton Mart Road in Jackson, at approximately 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The individual is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black polo shirt, dark colored baseball cap, blue jeans, black or dark colored shoes, and glasses.

The individual entered the bank, approached the tellers and demanded money. He then walked out with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a 2008-2011 silver Toyota Camry.