Cleanup event set for Saturday

This Saturday the public is invited to participate in a cleanup event held by Keep Picayune Beautiful that will end with lunch at Crosby Commons.

City of Picayune Grant Administrator Christy Goss said the weather forecast for the cleanup looks like sunny skies. Participants can register for the cleanup at Crosby Commons starting at 7:30 a.m. where they will be able to get garbage bags, a grabber and gloves. Participants are asked to return the grabbers at the conclusion of the event. Since safety vests will be in limited supply, participants should wear bright colors.

When signing up, the participants will be asked to indicate where they intend to pick up trash and litter. Lunch will be served to those who participate at noon at Crosby Commons. Goss said the lunch will be crawfish from Claiborne Hill.

Dumpsters for disposing of the collected trash will be set up at Crosby Commons and Leola Jordan Park on E. Canal Street.

Goss said they will be at those locations for the entire weekend.

Prizes for the oddest item collected and largest group of participants will be awarded.