Picayune School Board tackles COVID paid leave, grants

Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees held a brief meeting Tuesday where the Board approved an extension to COVID-19 leave days and accepted two grants.

The approval of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act until March 31, 2021 will allow any employee who has not had to use the allotted 10 days of paid leave to use those days going into the next semester. The move was made should any employee needs to quarantine due to the potential exposure to the virus.

Two grants were accepted by the Board Tuesday, both issued to the district by the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation. One of the grants is for $9,448 and will be used by the Career and Technology Center to purchase software to be used by students in the construction program to put ideas into usable designs that will be used to create working products.

The second grant totals $4,183 and will be used by the Pearl River County Robotics team to purchase a new router, computer for the drive station and a RoboRio, which is a programmable controller component used to operate the robot.

The Board also approved a motion to surplus a number of food service items and put them up for bid. Some of the items going up for bid include a meat slicer, steamers, 6-burner stoves and ranges, convection oven, mixer, dishwasher, freezers, fryer, ice machine and a sink.