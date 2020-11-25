Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 25, 2020

Jamaal Lateef Taylor, 28, 907 West Hinton Ave., Lumberton; arrested Oct. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Amos Lamont Kennedy, 33, 812 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested Oct. 28, for failure to comply with officer requests.

Carol Ann Goree, 51, 25791 Highway 43; arrested Nov. 9, for DUI.

Paul Dewayne Walker, 46, 44 E. Luther Walker Rd.; arrested Nov. 12, for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Dale Braden Tutor, 55, 100 Woodridge Lane; arrested Nov. 12, for DUI.

Carol Ann Goree, 51, 493 Oscar Lee Rd., Poplarville; arrested Oct. 29, for failure to comply with officer requests and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jase Daniel Smith, 20, 100 Baywood Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested Nov. 3, for three counts of residential burglary and three counts of commercial burglary.

Randy Michael Rawls, 19, 12 Ard Rd., Poplarville; arrested Nov. 3, for two counts of residential burglary and two counts of commercial burglary.

Aaron Miles Henry, 19, 10338 Highway 43, Poplarville; arrested Nov. 3, for two counts of commercial burglary and three counts of residential burglary.

Shawn Pell Spurlock, 50, 11183 Robin Wood Dr.; arrested Nov. 7, for DUI refused test.

Olivia Elaine Neff, 27, 73050 Putt St., Abita Springs, La.; arrested Nov. 9, for controlled substance violation.

Ronnie Christian Fleming, 28, 293 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 13, for probation violation.

Victoria Coco, 30, 73 Cedar Hill Lane, Carriere; arrested Nov. 14, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Timothy Lester Kennedy, 43, 73 Cedar Hill Lane, Carriere; arrested Nov 14, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

David Lynn Miller, 59, 17 Giffer Lane; arrested Nov. 15, for trespassing.

Chase Debore Green, 19, 1801 Fulton Ave.; arrested Nov. 15, for possession of stolen firearm.

Chase Debore Green, 19, 1801 Fulton Ave. SW., Birmingham, Ala.; arrested Nov. 15, for possession of a stolen firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Kristin Francis Marie Pittman, 22, 115 Constance St.; arrested Nov. 17, for leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Tracey Louise White, 39, 28 Broadridge Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 17, for two controlled substance violations.

Bridget Dawn Watts, 40, 28 Broadridge Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 17, for two controlled substance violations.

Herby Colt Waggoner, 35, 66 Choctaw Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 17, for controlled substance violation.

Allan Clay Stockstill, 46, 54 Davis Dawsey Rd.; arrested Nov. 17, for controlled substance violation and contempt of court.

Nicholas Robert Marble, 26, 65 Randolph Burge Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 17, for controlled substance violation.