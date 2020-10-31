Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

Ten people were injured after a truck collided with a trailer being towed by a four wheeler hauling people down Burnt Bridge Road as part of a family hayride Friday night. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the call of the collision came in at 7:42 p.m. Friday.

Allison said the hayride originally took place on the backroads within the Walkiah Bluff community, but turned onto Burnt Bridge Road with the intention of turning down another backroad a half mile away after the operator of the four wheeler did not see any headlights down the road.

While the hayride was traveling down Burnt Bridge Road, a pickup truck pulled up behind the trailer and collided with it and sent the people riding in it into the ditch. Ten people inside suffered various kinds of injuries and were transported by various emergency medical vehicles, including a helicopter.

The driver of the truck that hit the trailer told responding personnel that he didn’t see the trailer or the people inside. Allison said there were no lights on the trailer.

The driver did report that he was traveling at about 30 miles per hour when his truck struck the trailer.

Four of the injuries listed in a public Facebook post by Pearl River County resident Tracey Evans Nichelson state that four of the occupants of the hayride suffered broken bones, but were doing fine.

Allison said that some of the ten people in the hayride that were injured were released last night, while more should be released soon. All of the people who were injured are stable and no fatalities were reported.

As part of any investigation of this nature, blood was drawn for testing from the driver fo the pickup truck and the operator of the four wheeler. Allison said no arrests have been made.