Prescription Drug Take Back to be held Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, the Picayune Police Department will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

During that time representatives with the Picayune Police Department will be stationed in front of the Walmart in Picayune and accept outdated or unused prescription medications. Any prescription medications will be accepted, but there are some health related items officers will be unable to take. If there is inclement weather that day, the representatives will be stationed inside the store.

Items that can’t be accepted include syringes, anything with batteries in them, thermometers, inhalers, any items that contain aerosol or mercury, and any medication that contains iodine.

Capt. Theresa Milar with the Picayune Police Department said this initiative will be a good time to get rid of any unused, outdated or unwanted prescription medication to prevent abuse of those substances.

While illegal narcotics can’t be accepted as part of this initiative, Milar said she can accept those items year round at the Picayune Police Department.

For more information on the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, call Milar at 601-798-7411 ext. 7.