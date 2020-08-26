Picayune fire department will get new turnout gear with grant funds

New turnout gear and grant funding to construct bathrooms at two local parks were discussed during a City Council meeting held Aug. 18.

A grant from Mississippi Office of Homeland Security Funding Opportunity will provide $37,000 to the Picayune Fire Department that will be used to purchase new turnout gear for a number of the city’s firefighters.

Fire Chief Keith Brown said the money will cover the purchase of 15 new sets of turnout gear, but the city will need to kick in $6,600 as a match.

Turnout gear typically lasts about 10 years, but due to the nature of the job, rips and other wear and tear compromise the safety of the gear over time.

In other business the Council approved a motion to apply for grant funding to pay for the construction of new restrooms at Friendship Park and Leola Jordan Park.

Public Works Director Eric Morris said the estimate to build both restrooms is $150,000. Councilor Larry Brleand asked what would happen if the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation could not provide the funds.

City Clerk Amber Hinton said if that occurred, another funding source would need to be found.

The next Council meeting will be Sept. 1, at 5 p.m.