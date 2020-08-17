Local arrested for methamphetamine distribution

A Pearl River County man was recently arrested for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriff David Allison said that the arrest started as a traffic stop on Aug. 8 near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 43 North, where narcotics investigators spoke with 46-year-old Michael H. Jenkins.

While speaking with Jenkins, the investigators became aware that he possessed a distribution amount of methamphetamine, leading them to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Allison said the investigators obtained the warrant and brought Jenkins to his home, located at 7768 B Highway 43 N.

During the subsequent search of his home, the investigators found another large amount of methamphetamine, digital scales and plastic bags commonly used in the resale of illegal narcotics, Allison said. Investigators also found a stolen firearm inside the home. Jenkins was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm.