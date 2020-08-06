Investigators looking for information in homicide

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are looking for information related to the stabbing death of a local man.

Maj. Marc Ogden said deputies were called to a home located at 39 Harry Sones Rd., Wednesday night just before 9 in relation to a man being found in the home unresponsive. Investigators arrived and determined the man, identified as 68-year-old Gary Hill Breeland, of that address, was deceased. It appears as though the man was stabbed, Ogden said.

Efforts to identify a suspect or suspects are underway, but Ogden asks the community to step forward with any information related to this case. That information can be provided anonymously by calling the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.