Thelma L. and Adam Bush Published 2:25 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Burial service for the ashes of Thelma L. Bush and Adam E. Bush will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 10 am at Gipson Cemetery in Caesar Community with Rev. Buddy Sheriff presiding. Both Ms. Bush and her son Adam were members of Union Baptist Church at Caesar and lived in Caesar Community.