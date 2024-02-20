Reverend John L. Goss Sr. Published 10:57 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Picayune Community mourns the loss of a beloved figure, Reverend John L. Goss, Sr., who peacefully departed this world on February 9, 2024, at the age of 77. A dedicated spiritual leader, Reverend Goss left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him.

Rev. Goss was a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, an Associated Ministry for 44 years, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher for class 9, Vacation Bible School Teacher, Sung in the Male Chorus, member of AFAM Hiram Lodge 2, he attended the National Convention, and President of the Neighborhood Watch. Rev. Goss, retired from Stennis Space Center after 38 years as a Chemical Technician.

Survivors included, one son, Rev. John Lewis Goss, Jr., of Picayune, MS., two daughters, Pamela Goss of Picayune, MS., and Yolanda Anderson of Collierville, TN., 7 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. His unwavering faith that he leaves behind resonates not only with his family but throughout the community.

Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Louida Goss, one daughter, Sandra Fairley, siblings, Rosa Lee Whitehead, Rosie Bell Goss, Willie Goss, Emily James, Walter Burby, Robert Charles Goss, and Clifton Goss and Ben and Maybell Goss

Visitation will be Friday, February 16, 2024 from, 5 pm., until 7 pm., at Baylous Funeral Home, funeral service will be Saturday, February, 17, 2024 ,at 1pm., visitation from 12 noon, until 1 pm.

at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.