Republican Governors Convene in Texas to Address Border Challenges Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

A coalition of Republican governors, including Mississippi’s Tate Reeves and Texas’ Greg Abbott, gathered in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday to discuss what they perceive as escalating challenges at the nation’s southern border under the Biden administration.

Joined by 12 counterparts from various states, Reeves and Abbott criticized the current administration’s immigration policies during a press conference following a briefing on the border situation.

“It is evident our nation cannot sustain another four years of Joe Biden,” Reeves asserted. “He’s compromising America’s national security and endangering public safety – all driven by politics. It’s time to halt this course. Together, we can initiate change – starting with supporting Donald Trump in November.”

The meeting highlighted what the governors characterized as a lapse in enforcing federal immigration laws, resulting in over 7 million illegal border crossings, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures. Additionally, officials acknowledged over 1.7 million individuals entered the country undetected, termed as “gotaways.”

Conducted by Abbott, the briefing featured contributions from Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, General Thomas Suelzer of the Texas Military Department, Border Czar Mike Banks of the State of Texas, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Among the attending governors were Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Brad Little of Idaho, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Mike Parson of Missouri, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Jim Pillen of Nebraska, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Bill Lee of Tennessee, and Spencer Cox of Utah.