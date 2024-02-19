Picayune Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Solving Murder Case

Published 9:53 am Monday, February 19, 2024

By Alexander Moraski

The Picayune Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of Irvin Richardson, Jr., a resident. Richardson, 31, was fatally shot on February 16, 2019, in New Orleans.

Richardson was found dead inside a truck at 7:04 AM in the 600 block of Austerlitz Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department’s Cold Case unit is investigating the case.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers have joined efforts to encourage anyone with information to come forward. Those with tips can contact the NOPD at (504) 658-5300 or CrimestoppersGNO at (504) 822-1111 to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Additionally, Richardson’s family is offering an additional $10,000 reward for any information that helps solve the case.

