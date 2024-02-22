Picayune City Council Meeting Highlights Published 10:50 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Picayune City Council met on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss various community matters. Council member Anna Tturnage was absent from the meeting.

The discussion on Safe Haven Baby Boxes was rescheduled to the next meeting. These boxes provide a safe and legal way for parents to surrender their newborns, offering a last resort for those in need.

Baylee Albritton, a student at PMHS and member of the National Technical Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, was recognized at the meeting. Albritton, who holds the title of Miss Picayune Teen, is set to compete in the Miss Mississippi’s Teen competition in April in Vicksburg. Additionally, Albritton serves as a Picayune Mayor’s Youth Council council member.

City Manager Harvey Miller announced that there were no department updates due to a lengthy closed session scheduled. However, Lisa Albritton announced the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) Talent Show, scheduled for April 6, 2024, at 5:30. The event is free to attend and will showcase the talents of Picayune’s youth.

The Little Free Libraries of Pearl River County donated a newspaper stand to the Mayor’s Youth Council for use as a food pantry at a community park, aiming to address food insecurity among youth and families in the area.

The council also discussed grant applications, including one for the Keep America Beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Community Improvement grant and another for the 2024 Community Parks Enhancement Project, funded by the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation.