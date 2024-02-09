Pearl River Man Pleads Guilty to Possession With Intent to Distribute 26 Grams of Methamphetamine Published 10:25 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Marcus Tubby Jr., a 31-year-old resident of Neshoba County, Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to possessing 26 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

According to court documents, Tubby was found in possession of the illicit substance with intent to distribute in April 2022. His indictment followed in September 2023 by a federal grand jury.

Tubby’s sentencing is scheduled for May 7, 2024, where he could face a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine the final sentence and consider various factors, including the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee, Acting Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Whitney Woodruff, Regional Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, jointly announced Tubby’s guilty plea.

The investigation into Tubby’s activities involved cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns handled the case’s prosecution.