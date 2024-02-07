Pearl River Central Water Association Issues Boil Water Notice

The Pearl River Central Water Association announced that residents in parts of Pearl River County and surrounding areas are under a precautionary boil water notice following a main line break.

Affected areas include Caesar Necaise Rd., Wendell Ladner Rd., Road 317, Road 319, Hwy. 603, John Cuevas Rd., and W.R. Mills Rd., where residents experienced either a water loss or low water pressure on February 06, 2024.

As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consumption.

The Pearl River, Central Water Association, stated that samples would be taken, and the boil water notice will be lifted once results confirm the water is safe for consumption.

The association stated in its notice, “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation during this time. ”

Residents are urged to stay updated on developments through local news outlets and the Pearl River Central Water Association’s official channels.

For more information, residents can contact the Pearl River Central Water Association.